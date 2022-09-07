The pretty little girl was picked by the OPM church after it was found that her mother is mentally challenged and could not give her proper caren the dustbin

Pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of the Omega Power Pinistry, OPM Port Harcourt has released a photo of a girl born to a mentally challenged woman.

According to Pastor Chinyere, the girl who is named Favour was picked up from the dustbin where she was born.

Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere of OPM, Port Harcourt said the girl who he called Princess was taken from her mentally challenged mum. Photo credit: Pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

She is entering OPM free school

The OPM Pastor said Favour has been staying with the church right from the day she was born since she was taken from her mother for proper care.

She is now entering Nursery 1 in school. The OPM Pastor wrote:

"From Dustbin to a beautiful Princess. Her name is baby favour. OPM rescued her from dustbin after her mother a mad woman gave birth to her inside dustbin. Right from the day she was born she has been with us feeding, clothing and now we just enrolled her in nursery 1 of OPM free school. If God has not used OPM to rescue her, she could have died inside dustbin. What God can not do does not exist."

Facebook users react as OPM Pastor shares photos of a girl picked from dustbin

Racheal Jey said:

"Chaiii, Daddy God is really using you, God bless you mightely in Jesus name."

Mercy Mmadu commented:

"Daddy, daddy, you are doing well, May Almighty keep you safe."

Chukwu Maureen said:

"Destiny helper. God reward you exceedingly."

Regina Ledum sacked for supporting Peter Obi gets job from OPM pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere gave a job to a girl who was sacked for attending "Obidient" rally in Port Harcourt Rivers state.

The girl identified as Regina Ledum was relieved of her duties from where she worked in a hotel in the city.

Regina's photos later flooded the internet after she was seen working in the OPM printing press.

