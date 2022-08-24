A young dad who was mopping and cleaning his room got angry after his son entered and used powder to mess up the floor again

He charged toward the little kid, but the lad took to his heels and ran as fast as he could away from the crime scene

The young father tripped in the process of chasing the boy and he nearly fell but quickly caught himself in the funny video

A video of a young dad pursuing his son who messed up a floor he just mopped has sparked mixed reactions on Twitter.

The man was busy mopping and cleaning his room when the mischievous lad entered and spilled powder on the floor.

The boy messed up the floor and ran from the scene. Photo credit: @KhaySleek.

A deliberate act of aggression

It was as if the boy waited for his dad to finish mopping before coming to mess up the whole place.

The young father got pissed off and made attempts to catch the boy but he ran away immediately and escaped as fast as he could from the crime scene.

While trying to catch the boy, the man tripped and nearly fell to the floor. The video has generated a lot of laughter on Twitter where it was shared by @KhaySleek.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

Meanwhile, Twitter users have besieged the video to have a good laugh and to also share their thaoughts. See some of the comments below:

@therealbelano said:

"These pikin wey dey behave like say them get evil spirit for body. See how he purposely poured it. He knows wat he's doing. I for give am hot abara. Body go tell am."

@Princelybrown reacted:

"Some children act like Buhari's agents."

@OgbeniSaj commented:

"Na for both of us to just sit there dey play with the Elubo, no be me you go kill."

@Asanda_Cebu said:

"I blame the other gender, I'm sure she is hiding at the kitchen."

@Adorableyettie reacted

"If it's me, I will sit on the floor and cry ooooo. Imagine, the baby came back to confirm the disaster done with the cute look on his face and superman outfit."

