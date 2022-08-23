Taiye and Kehinde, twin sisters picked from a street in Ebute Meta, Lagos a year ago are growing and glowing

New photos of the kids shared on Twitter by Seyi Oluyole, their generous benefactor has made many people emotional on the platform

Taiye and Kehinde now look fresh and beautiful compared to their not-so-distant past when they were not too happy or nice-looking

Seyi Oluyole, a kindhearted humanitarian activist has shared the story of twin sisters she picked from the streets in Lagos.

According to Seyi, she picked the kids named Taiye and Kehinde from Ebuta Meta a year ago so as to care for them.

Taiye and Kehinde are now growing in happiness. Photo credit: @SeyiOluyole.

Seyi said the kids were homeless and had nowhere to stay before now. She has however cleaned them up as they look completely unrecognisable in new photos.

The children are now going to school and they will soon celebrate their 8th birthday with much happiness.

Seyi wrote while sharing the photos on Twitter:

"I’m in tears! It’s going be a year in a few days when we took Taiye and Kehinde from the Ebute slum where they had been homeless.

"We took these pictures yesterday during our deworming exercise, and their growth warms my heart so deeply! My heart is full!"

See her full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@Benking452 said:

"Seyi look at how these girls are glowing. Look at how happy they are. How hopeful they've become. Just look at. Thank you forever. God bless you forever."

@KehindeShoots commented:

"Seyi na OG before IG. If no be say she be my sister, I for tell her make she adopt me."

@PhanxxSungChild said:

"God bless you. Doing the Lord's work!"

Odunayo picked from the streets and transformed by Tunde Onakoya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a kid named Odunayo was picked from the streets in Lagos alongside her brother when they were hawking fish.

Odunayo looked tattered when she was picked up but later, photos of her stunned many people online.

Tunde Onakoya, the proponent of Chess in Slum who picked the girl shared the new photos and attracted praise online.

