Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has called on the fans of her best friend Adesua Etomi-Wellington to tell her to relax whenever she's driving, and she is in the car with her

Osunde revealed in a post on her page that Adesua is always shouting and looking scared whenever she drives when they go out together

However, the Papa Benji actress also noted that she could be quite a rough driver at the steering, and this isn't limited to just some areas alone but both on the mainland and the Island

Popular Nollywood star Jemima Osunde has slammed her bestie Adesua Etomi for always getting scared and for usually taking God's name in vain whenever they go out together in Lagos, and she's the one driving.

Osunde shared a video where she could be sighted saying, "relax". She captioned the clip and noted the post was directed to Adesua for always getting scared whenever she's the one at the steering.

She said it wasn't like she had a death warrant signed and wasn't willing to make a run for an early grave. However, she said driving like a crazy person is necessary to survive on Lagos roads.

She noted that if you choose not to drive like a crazy person, someone else who is crazy will displace you, so it's better to also pull on one's own crazy.

See what Osunde wrote in her post:

"This is me every time she shouts the name of our Lord Jesus in my front seat. Loooook, y’all should tell your fave @adesuaetomi to relaKsssssssss!!! I won’t kill her because me too I don’t want to die but you see this driving in Lagos of a thing… it’s very somehow.

"If you don’t drive like a crazy person, a crazy person will displace you from your lane and whatever way you decide to drive, just know that driving in lagos will DRIVE YOU CRAZY! That one is for sure."

Read some of the funny reactions the post generated below:

@davidmarvelous_:

"..u two are something else‍♀️."

@chef_denike:

"Why do I feel like you are jogging on your next visit ."

@malikakiroso:

"She cannot take chances ooo.You too be calming down jem jem."

@patiencekchiyesu:

"Thank you for the heads up because the way I won’t be entering your car."

@ifys.kitchen:

"I will love to take a ride with you."

