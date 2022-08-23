A video of Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, Omoborty, falling into a trance while dancing in the church has caused a stir online

The actress had shared the video of her dancing on her Instagram page with the caption that it was her investiture as ‘Lace Elder Sister’ in the church

While dancing in the video, she could be seen falling as if she went into a trance and she was held not to fall on the ground

Congratulations were in order for Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty as she shared that she was made a Lace Elder Sister in church.

The actress passed this information via her Instagram page as she also shared a clip from her investiture.

Actress Omoborty falls into trance in church. Credit: @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

However, in the video she shared on her page, she could be seen passionately dancing and almost fell to the ground.

Omoborty, while dancing, fell like she was in a trance, which has got many of her fans talking too.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While some believed she went into a trance while dancing, some believed it wasn’t real as she was adjusting her glasses even while she was supposedly in a trance.

Check out the video below:

Omoborty’s fans react to her video

_just.amina:

"Is d glass protection for me."

Elcans_glam:

"Omo ijo mimo luli oreofe ❤️ Halleluyah ooh ."

Kennyolasfabricscollectiins:

"Been controlled by the holy spirit doesn't mean you don't have control of your physical body,due to the fact that the holy spirit control you for a while."

Hahbykehade:

"No be glasses she dey adjust so? Ninu Emi?."

Drbrrain:

"Even inside church na acting… attention chasers…"

Jiggy_sugamama:

"Person in spirit realm held on bowl of cash & glasses not to drop … Country, leaders & citizens are actors!"

Temitopeadejacob:

"What's the title of this film please?"

Actress Omoborty gifts look-alike daughter beautiful new house for 18th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty took to social media to celebrate the 18th birthday of her daughter, Ife.

The actress also decided to make her young daughter a landlady by purchasing a house as a gift for her.

Congratulations are in order for Ife and fans of Omoborty have taken over ctheomment section to commend her for the beautiful gesture.

Source: Legit.ng