Basiru Wasilat, the 11-year-old girl from Oyo state who was seen crying bitter tears in a viral video has finally been enrolled in secondary school

The girl went viral after she was seen crying in a video because her parents did not come to her graduation ceremony and she may not continue to secondary

Grace however located her as she got a scholarship after her story was shared on Twitter by @Oluwakayodey_ and was also reported by Legit.ng

Oluwafunmi, the Nigerian lady who promised that her family will pay the fees of Basiru Wasilat has shared impressive updates.

According to the information she shared on Twitter, the little girl who has no one to pay her fees has been enrolled in a standard secondary school.

Wasilat Basiru has commenced studies. Photo credit: @Oluwafunnmi.

Source: Twitter

How it all started

Wasilat's change of fortune all started when @Oluwakayodey_ shared a video showing the 11-year-old girl in profuse tears.

She was said to be in tears because her parents were not at her graduation and also the fact that she will not go to secondary school due to poverty.

She gets a scholarship

After the video went viral, the girl was located and offered a scholarship by Oluwafunmi and her husband.

Wasilat has now been enrolled in Best Legacy International School, a boarding school that cost N430,000 which was paid in full.

Explaining what transpired when the girl was located, Oluwafunmi wrote on Twitter:

"We eventually settled for Best Legacy school after numerous search and right there while Kayode was in the school registering Wasilat, anon called and paid her entire tuition for Jss1 in the sum of 430,000N! Like Nigerians are the very best! Honestly God bless your anon."

Legit.ng contacted @Oluwakayodey_ and he confirmed that Wasilat has commenced studies, begginning with holiday lessons to help her catch up.

See her full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@MopelolaAlaga said:

"May almighty God reward everyone who in one way or the other contributed to this cause. Your source of income will not dry, everything you lay your hands on will turn to gold. This really gladden my heart."

@Shegun_EJ commented:

"God bless you all. This is the part we say social media is real and helping strangers day in day out. God will continue providing for you and thanks for the support."

Source: Legit.ng