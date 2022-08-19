"Men Call Me Ashawo, But I'm Building House": Female Bus Driver Who Drives Danfo in Lagos Lists Achievements
- A female bus driver identified as Yetunde Mohammed has narrated how she started driving in 2016 in Lagos
- According to Yetunde, she decided to go into bus driving so as to be able to support her husband at home
- But now, it has become a full-time business as she said she is an upcoming landlady, meaning she is building a house from the bus business
Yetunde Mohammed, a female driver who plies her trade at Ikeja, Lagos state, has said she has a passion for the business she does even though some men see her as 'ashewo.'
According to Yetunde, she started driving in 2016 so she can have something to do in a bid to support her husband at home.
Male drivers discriminate against me
In a video shared on Instagram by @bbcpidgin, she said she has used the bus to commence the building of her house project, saying she will soon become a landlady.
Yetunde, who is from Ogun state, said she started with a tricycle popularly called Keke Marwa, but has graduated to a bus also known as Danfo.
In the video, the woman disclosed that some men discriminate against her at the park. Her words:
"A lot of male drivers, once dem see me for morning dey work (load bus), na so dem go dey call me ashawo bicos I dey do di work wey dem dey do."
Watch the video below:
Instagram users react
@k8henshaw said:
"No mind them... give them back to back to back... Woman wey sabi."
@hon_sirmie commented:
"Lovely... Take pride in what gives you money.... legitimately."
@itz_prettyz said:
"Awwww so lively and inspiring."
@checkersfabrics commented:
"No work is insignificant. All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity. Well done Mama."
@kobokomaster_comedian said:
"The most satisfying video I have seen today."
@joe.nji commented:
"Inspiring. What’s beautiful is that despite the nature of her job, she hasn’t lost her femininity."
59-year-old woman works as inter-state bus driver
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who is 59 years old was seen working as a commercial driver.
The woman named Beauty Agbaduta said she started driving a bus when she lost her husband, and she has no one to support her and her children.
Many Nigerians praised her for her uncommon courage as she was called a great woman.
Source: Legit.ng