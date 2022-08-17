A young man whose wife just had a baby boy has been seen feeling ignored as his wife gives all the attention to their new baby

The man was seen in the viral video doing house chores while his wife kissed and perks the baby repeatedly behind him

Instagram users who have seen the short clip are having a good laugh with many of them saying men always feel this way when a baby arrives

A young man has been seen in a trending video feeling ignored by his wife who seems to be giving all the attention to their newborn baby boy.

In the interesting clip, the man was seen doing house chores while his wife was busy playing with the baby.

The man paused to look in jealousy. Photo credit: @nigerianwedding.

Source: Instagram

The man is jealous and feels ignored

Feeling ignored, the man paused what he was doing to look back and see how his wife was treating the boy like a prince.

The woman seemed to be out to spite the husband as she kept kissing the baby and throwing him up for the man to see and probably feel jealous.

In fact, the man referred to the boy as his wife's "new man". The video has attracted huge laughter online.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@the_pelebeoflagos said:

"The caption for me. Don’t forget your the bills for her and her new man too."

@ebydd reacted:

"I love it… my main boo working for my side-boo! Great joy."

@applerosegarden said:

"Plus you pay all his bills too."

@debonair_jewelries commented:

"My friend focus on your new job."

@lovethmathias said:

"Just focus on your new job!"

@ojulewastudio commented:

Na so! If na girl na his side chick inside house. Men and their daughters nko?"

@i_am_knicke said:

"Please fold it well, don’t do rush rush job."

Source: Legit.ng