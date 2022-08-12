A married woman has shared the beautiful way she was welcomed by her loved ones as she completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program

In a heartwarming video, the Anambra "corper" was ushered out of camp by her husband who came in the company of her elder brother

The proud husband carried his woman's luggage on his head as they stormed off the premises together

A Nigerian woman got netizens gushing with the way she was ushered out of camp by her loving husband.

As she passed out of the NYSC program, her husband visited the camp with her elder brother to take her home.

Her husband carried her luggage on his head. Photo Credit: TikTok/@loloezechinedu

Source: UGC

In a lovely video she shared on TikTok, her man proudly balanced her luggage on his head as they walked.

Her brother did a velfie as he led the front. While they strolled, the Anambra corps member's husband greeted a woman in the background and told her that he came for his wife.

In a new clip the lady posted, she wrote that her husband feels so happy seeing her in the NYSC uniform. She wrote:

"Seeing me on this uniform make him so happy and proud my husband my everything."

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

user1991513114833 said:

"Na so family suppose be...nice one."

user6914964512918 said:

"Fast oo before camp boys go carry am."

Oyin beloved said:

"Congratulations dear,God bless them."

Wealthy Sunday said:

"Congratulations. I hope mine comes for me too."

Mercy said:

"And they consider this as being romantic. Chai!!!!."

little angel said:

"He say mummy who is ur mummy Abi u wan make ur woman leave."

Corps member salutes brother who dropped out of school so she could be a graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corps member had visited a market to hail brother who quit school in order for her to graduate.

Marching in a marketplace, the lady performed a parade to his shop as she addressed the camera, narrating how the man dropped out of school for them after their father died.

Esther said that he made that sacrifice so that she and her siblings could have a good education. The grateful lady, therefore, stated that she would like to give him six salutes to pay her respect.

After her military parade, the man walked down from his shop and hugged her. The female corps member disclosed that he is not just a brother but their daddy.

Source: Legit.ng