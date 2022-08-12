A mother of one living in Australia has made a video of how happy she was that her husband was coming back home

The woman said that ever since the man went visiting Nigeria, he has been missing him badly and does not how single people live

Social media users who reacted to the post praised her for having a beautiful family as they said she "subbed" single people

A young woman with a family abroad made a video about her husband coming back home from his visit to Nigeria.

The wife started the clip by saying she does not know how single people cope as she has missed her husband for the days he was away.

The woman she she has been missing her husband for long. Photo source: TikTok/@maxiducer

Source: UGC

Excited wife

A part of the clip showed her excited as she finally welcomed the man at the airport. They both hugged and kissed. Seconds into the vlog, the man was dancing with their son.

The woman said she is not the only one that missed him. Many people who reacted to the video said that she has a beautiful family.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

VonThuggin said:

"They finna make another jimmy."

Nathaniel b said:

"Don’t remind me."

Barakat Abdullahi said:

"Tonight is going to be what ooo??"

user188832 said:

"Beautiful family you have , love the part with your little boy getting the phone."

charlie said:

"you’re so happy it makes me cry how happy you are. if this isnt my marriage i dont want it."

Rejoice Murnane said:

"'All I've been thinking about is....' Finish your sentence ma'am. Naughty naughty."

Trystee said:

"I love when my husband is home but I also like it when he's away."

Source: Legit.ng