A beautiful girl from Nigeria has narrated why she decided to end things with her boyfriend in a video making the rounds online

The lady said her boyfriend who is now an ex pitched his tent with Yahoo Yahoo boys and she decided to end the relationship

In addition, she said she was afraid of being used for rituals which was why she had to leave the relationship and run for her life

A Nigerian girl has put a permanent full stop to her love affair after her boyfriend joined Yahoo Yahoo.

This much was made known in a video currently trending on Instagram where she said she was the one who ended things with the unnamed man.

The Nigerian girl said she ran from her boyfriend to avoid being used for Yahoo rituals. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline.

Source: Instagram

I don't want to be used for Yahoo rituals

One of the strong reasons given by the beautiful lady is that she was afraid that her then-boyfriend could use her for rituals.

Yahoo Yahoo is a term used by Nigerians to describe internet fraud. It has been identified as a serious social malaise in Nigeria.

According to the cute girl, ending the relationship was practically like running for her life. There have been cases of boys using their girlfriends for rituals most recently.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

Pastor David Ibiyieomie lays curses on Yahoo Boys

Ina related story, Legit.ng reported that the senior pastor of Salvation Ministries laid curses on Yahoo boys.

Pastor David Ibiyieomie said Yahoo Boys deprive people of their hard-earned resources which should stop.

He advised youths who are into the ugly act to desist from it and repent urgently to avoid the wrath of God.

Source: Legit.ng