A 2-year-old boy got Tiktok users talking massively after a video of him refusing to give his mum ice cream surfaced on the platform

Ice cream never tasted so well in the mouth of the boy as he enjoyed it with massive relish, eating it like a grown adult

The video has gone viral on Tiktok where it has been viewed by more than 1.8m users who are finding it hard to take their eyes off it

A little boy who is said to be two years old has set the internet on fire with the way he shunned his mother who asked for his ice cream.

He held on the cone with relish and excitement, totally refusing to let his mother have a lick.

The boy totally refused to share his ice cream with mum. Photo credit: @kayleigh.gray.2020.

He enjoys it alone

In the video, the boy was seen sticking out his tongue to eat the ice cream in a manner that made many people laugh out loud.

His mother then asked if she could have part of the ice cream, the baby vehemently refused, telling his mum not to be weird.

Even the manner he pronounced the word "weird" has sparked massive reactions on Tiktok.

Watch the video below:

Tiktok users react

@Mamarrrr said:

"No don’t be weyed."

@karmasdaughter commented:

"That was the most cartoonish sound I ever heard."

@ludmillakalashnikoff said:

"Omg how old is he, I was not expecting a word or 2 never mind an entire sentence."

@Gundowski_11 reacted:

"They are born with English."

@SihamGholal said:

"The cutest ever."

@user4059532427836 said:

"He put his whole heart and soul into those licks."

KinderAngel commented:

"But mummy bought the ice-cream Lol."

@Jonas_offishall@

"My Lil sister 14 but doesn't know the word WEIRD exists."

@Alizayy commented:

"Am I the only one who was worried about the ice cream will fall down."

