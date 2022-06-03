An energetic grandma has been sighted dancing with swag at a Nigerian wedding, challenging young people who danced with her

The grandma was directly facing a young lady who looked like the bride and both of them rocked the party as if they were competing

The video of the woman's performance has got many talking on Instagram even as she has won many fans and admirers

A Nigerian grandmother attended a wedding and decided to use the opportunity to show off her cute dancing skills.

She took on a young lady who looked like the bride in an energetic dance that looked very much like a competition and refused to quit the stage.

Energetic grandma challenges youth to dance at a Nigerian wedding. Photo credit: @isabellamelodies.

Source: Instagram

Fans hail her

As she danced, the young people who were present at the wedding were awestruck by her energetic performance.

The grandma and the young lady danced to "Wo" by Olamide and the old woman sent chills down the spines of onlookers with her nice moves.

She has won herself a lot of lovers, fans, and admirers especially after the video was posted on Instagram by popular influencer @mufasatundeednut.

Many dance lovers took to the comment section to appreciate the woman's energy and talent.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@aramide____xx said:

"Mama no want gree, we go gather rock this party nii."

@sarah_hugandsurprises commented:

"Grand ma is not here to play at all."

@_amakalove_ said:

"Omo mama sabi dance pass me."

@theyinkaa said:

"No one's talking about the bride's energy.."

@adachocolateblessing said:

"The grandma no wan hear ooh."

@iam_pleased remarked:

"Me dancing with my grandkids on their wedding day."

@itsemmabella said:

"Wow grandma knows how to dance."

