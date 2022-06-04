A beautiful video shared on Tiktok by a couple telling the story of how they started their love journey has melted hearts online

The video captures how they started their love journey to the moment they got married in 2022, revealing how patient they must have been

Nigerians on Instagram are reacting to the video in different ways after it was shared by influencer, Tunde Ednut

A couple has shared their beautiful love story, covering the period from when they started and when they got married in 2022.

Photos showing their humble beginning to the period they became better off have melted hearts on social media.

The couple started their love long ago and ended up getting married. Photo credit: Tiktok/@ama_beautiful4.

Source: UGC

Patience is a virtue

The first set of photos shows the couple as they played around when they were younger and growing up.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The photos also indicated that they were patient with themselves as they grew in their love. Social media users also noticed that the man wore only a particular red polo during their humble beginning.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@officialmorientez said:

"This could be us but your eye too dey hookups for Lekki."

@iamtessy_dee reacted:

"She made a beautiful bride."

@bi_benard said:

"This is so beautiful."

@art.bamtech commented:

"Na girls of sharp sharp remain."

Nigerian man marries his Oyinbo sweetheart

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man married his Oyinbo sweetheart and their story went viral online.

The man shared photos and videos of their wedding at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry, Lagos.

Many people who reacted to the photos said the woman is older than the man. But their comments were shot down by others who said it could be love.

Man buys Highlander Jeep for his wife on her birthday

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man bought a brand new car for his wife on her birthday in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

The man also hired a trumpeter who used nice music to wake her up on the joyful morning.

The whole thing was captured in a video and shared online to the admiration of many social media users.

Source: Legit.ng