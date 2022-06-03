In all facets of life, especially relationships, people face rejections that usually alter the course of their lives and a rejection from a parent may leave one with an irreparable effect if not well handled.

There however exists some youths who have risen from rejections and being abandoned by parents to push forward and achieve great successes in life.

They all achieved success despite setbacks. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax, Njeri Wa Uji Original Page

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng tells the inspiring stories of 4 youths who experienced a breakthrough after their family rejections and abandonment.

1 and 2. Jacque & Claude

Jacque and Claude are two brothers who lived in pitiable conditions and abject poverty for 20 years after they were suddenly abandoned by their mum.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When Afrimax visited them, they explained that a man who claimed to be their cousin had gone away with their mum with no explanation, following the death of their father.

They were abandoned by their mum. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Source: UGC

The then boys had tried to trace the man and their mum to the city to no avail and returned to the village to discover their house had been destroyed.

This made them resort to living in a hole for years until Afrimax came into the picture.

The aforementioned media aired their plight and appealed to the public to help the young men. Fortunately, the appeal worked as they received massive donations which was used in building the boys a new house and transforming their lives.

3. Devotha

Devotha's story is a touching one. The young lady was born with her feet backwards and this made people in her community despise her.

As if that wasn't enough, Devotha's dad joined the bandwagon as he also left the family having rejected his physically challenged daughter.

Devotha's dad rejected her over hr physical challenge. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Source: UGC

Help came for the young lady through a village priest who enrolled her in a technical school where she learnt construction works.

With the knowledge and skill acquired, she not only built her mum a house but was then able to cater for her needs.

Afrimax visited the young lady to hear her story and she revealed it took her 8 years to build the house

4. Njeri Wa Uji

A hardworking Kenyan lady, Njeri Wa Uji, repaid her dad's abandonment with heart-touching kindness.

The lady who erks a living as a porridge vendor built her dad a furnished house, despite not being a houseowner herself.

Njeri's dad abandoned her. Photo Credit: Njeri Wa Uji's Original Page

Source: Facebook

She unveiled the structure with a ceremony that melted hearts, as seen in snaps shared on her Facebook page.

The lady who lost her mum at the age of 10 said she still loves her dad in spite of his shortcomings and wasn't happy he lived in a shack, hence her resolve to build him a house.

Female pastor builds a house for a widow abandoned by her son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female pastor had built a fine house for an old widow whose son abandoned her.

The pastor who extended the kind gesture through Comforter's Hand of Care Foundation she founded had earlier visited the woman at her dilapidated wooden home.

In a video shared on Facebook by a Nigerian man identified as MC See Gobe, the pastor assured the septuagenarian that she would pull down the dilapidated house and build a better one for her.

The pastor fulfilled the promise she made to the widow as a beautiful house was built for the latter.

Source: Legit.ng