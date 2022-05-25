Beautiful photos and videos showing the importance of family have in recent times stirred reactions

In a video, a mother and daughter showed they have a strong bond as the woman danced with her child without complaining

A photo showing a father backing his child despite the fact that she is an adult showed how happy he was to have the lady back home

One of the sweetest parts of family and parenting is perhaps the little time spent together doing things that would seem nonsensical to many.

Those little 'unimportant' things may actually be what makes family, family. In a story, a father and daughter had an 'embarrassing' and awkward moment.

A father danced in front of his child's schoolmates. Photo source: @Amstel20111, Instagram/@yabaleftonline, TikTok/@wealthyjev

Source: Twitter

In another report, a mother's attempt to disrupt her daughter's video session ended up being a very cute show of love. Legit.ng will in this report be looking at three of those sweet parent-children moments.

1. Mother with plates of eggs

A daughter was dancing to Warisi's song in front of her camera phone when her mother joined in uninvited.

With a wrapper around her waist, the mother was all smiles as she tried to replicate her daughter's moves.

The lady and her mother danced to Warisi in a viral video. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Many people who reacted to the clip said that the daughter looks so naturally beautiful as some jokingly asked if she has done her chores already. Watch the video here.

2. Father picked up daughter from school

A father 'spiced' up his daughter's day when he went to pick her up from school. While waiting for the child, he decided to dance.

The girl's schoolmates were entertained by the father's show and they could not stop looking at him.

When the child came out and saw her father, she shook her head in what could be termed a show of awkwardness.

3. Father backed daughter

A man was so happy that his daughter escaped the Russian-Ukraine war and got home safely without hurt.

In a tweet shared by the dad online, he revealed that he is so glad that he never had a reason to cry over his child.

He also thanked the federal government for their help in evacuating citizens from troubled zones.

Sharing memories

There is a reason why having time as a parent is important: sweet memories shared with kids may actually be the only thing they hold on to when the parents are old and no more.

