A beautiful white woman's interracial love story has melted hearts on social media platform TikTok

The American mum of kids who had always dreamt of tying the knot with a Nigerian man finally achieved that dream in style

The mum with kids flew into Nigeria to meet and marry a man she had rejected on social media platform Facebook

An American divorcee simply identified as Sheila has tied the knot to a Nigerian man she met on social media platform Facebook.

The excited mum with kids took to TikTok to capture and narrate how she found love and eventually married the Nigerian.

Sheila has been divorced for 14 years

According to Sheila, she has been divorced for 14 years and had always dreamt of settling down to a Nigerian man of her dreams - she just had a thing for Nigerian men.

Her hubby whose name wasn't given had sent a friend request on Facebook through a mutual friend, Sheila narrates.

She said her man has been 'rejected, chased away and discouraged' but he never gave up on his love for her.

Sheila said one day she discovered she was madly in love with him and their relationship took a fine turn from that point.

In the video she shared, the woman flew into the country to meet her man who is Igbo.

They then tied the knot at the Ikoyi marriage registry.

Netizens celebrate the couple

nigirl said:

"That's beautiful sis, may Allah grant u the happiest life together insha'Allah."

Sijuadenike Adedeji said:

"Your testimony shall be permanent to the shame of the devil in Jesus Name. God bless your home sis."

Ichachalani said:

"Congratulations dear i hope u two build a happy home together …"

Coach Glamazon said:

"Awwwwwww I love it!!! You prayed for it and spoke it into existence!! God bless your union!"

