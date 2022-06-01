A Nigerian lady has stirred massive social media reactions after a video showed how she locked out her parents for staying out late

In the viral video, the lady could be heard loud as she jokingly told her parents to go back to where they were coming from

as she jokingly Nigerians on Instagram are making funny remarks on the video with many agreeing that the parents could do the same thing

A funny video has shown the moment a Nigerian lady asked her parents to go back to wherever they were coming from after they returned home late.

The lady locked the gate and made her parents wait outside the compound in the same fashion followed by Nigerian parents.

The lady jokingly told her parents to go back. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

Go back to where you are coming from

Nigerians quickly related to the video with many of them remembering their own episodes of a similar situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video, the parents kept smiling as they did not react in anger as the lady continued to bark her orders.

She even said jokingly her mother went to see a man while her father went to see a woman. Social media users also described the man and his wife as patient parents.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@oluwatobaofficial said:

"Let your father enter first. The difference between constable and portable, you go see am."

@ifeomaonye commeted:

"The look on her dad’s face hmmm. Hmm hmm."

@the_dunni_o reacted:

"The man is not having it."

@yankohboy said:

"Lemme go and try it with my mom."

@chioma_nwobi_ reacted:

"You fit collect beating from your papa, cos senior man is not having it."

@avour_ify said:

"It's her father's face for me."

@i_am_frontier commented:

"What goes around comes around."

@rabiotrichie commented:

"The father is calculating amount of slap she will collect."

@lesson.teacher said:

"Just don't open that door o."

Daughter dances strongly in front of her dad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady danced in front of her father, disturbing the man when he was resting.

However, her father did not react as he watched the girl calmly with a lot of patience.

The video later went viral and attracted reactions from netizens who called the man an Arsenal fan.

Source: Legit.ng