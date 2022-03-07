A lady started to disturb her dad's rest with DropItChallenge and energetic, youthful dance moves that distracted the man from his quiet time

People on social media started to wonder why the man did not react in an aggressive manner towards the young lady despite her loud dance

One commenter quickly noticed that the man was wearing an Arsenal jersey and concluded that the man was very patient because he is a fan of the English side

In a normal Nigerian parenting fashion, not all parents accept loud noise from children who won't stay quiet but keep disturbing their peace.

A Nigerian girl, however, has been seen in a viral video dancing loudly and energetically disturbing her father's rest.

The girl disturbed her dad with wild dance moves but the man kept quiet. Photo credit @yabalefonline

Source: Instagram

The man kept quiet, shocking social media users

Many social media users congratulated the lady for having such a loving dad who would allow her to play around him in peace.

But one particular commenter noticed that the man was wearing an Arsenal jersey.

The social media user quickly concluded that the man must be an Arenal fan. He said fans of the English side are usually very patient. @king_slimxy said:

"He's an arsenal fan nah... They're patient people."

A similar comment from @kulkat_:

"Na arsenal matter dey old man head first."

Watch the video below:

Other social media users react

Here are a few more comments on the video shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline:

@dayoalashebanks said:

"You see the man wearing Arsenal jersey already, yet you chose to terrorize him the more."

@omobadaniel reacted:

"Girl privilege. If na boy try this one. The father would go and get a male child outside."

@nweze_1 said:

"Man dey think of how to pay your school fees, all these ones no even concern him."

@ebere_mimy commented:

"Lol my dad is like this too. He no get problem na, he would even join u and dance."

Source: Legit.ng