A Nigerian man has wowed many people with the way he picked up makeup brush and redefined his wife's look

The man whose name is not immediately known did so well that many who saw the woman's before and after look were amazed

The video has since gone viral and attracted a lot of viewership after it was shared as many took to it to express their views

A Nigerian man has shared an amazing video, saying he used his own hands to make his wife up.

The video he shared is currently making the rounds on social media, attracting numerous reactions.

The woman's beauty glowed nicely. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

He turned her into a pretty queen

Due to the beauty of the woman, after she was made up, she became a topic of discussion on Instagram.

Many praised the man's skills but others said the woman is his mother and not his wife saying she looks older than him.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@omo_elewaa commented:

"He must be a makeup artist ooo...cause ordinary guy cannot do this."

@adejumola_olamide reacted:

"Guys sometimes refer there mum to be their wife so probably sha."

@dthickqueen said:

"Your wife Abi your mama?"

@basilikitchen commented:

"Wife or mother? Asking respectfully."

@tee_beautyworld said:

"I must teach my bro how to makeup oo."

@kup_of_favv commented:

"Look likes mom and son though cheers to u guy."

@aria.patric said:

"Future hubby please go learn how to do makeup."

@legacythegreatsonfromafrica commented:

"Una don start this early morning when I never even eat."

@omo_elewaa reacted:

"But wait o...I no really believe...the video na cut and join."

@i_am_johnsego said:

"I didn't see the guy lips after kissing."

@olijeelfreida commented:

"Wife or mum?☺️ cos tiktok people and lies ehn."

@itzdaveed00 reacted:

"This ur wife come b like ur mama so."

Girl makes herself up like a pro

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little kid used her hands to make herself up like a pro.

A nice video captures the kid doing the magic in front of a mirror and the video immediately went viral.

Many adults who saw the video were amazed after seeing the handwork of the little girl.

Source: Legit.ng