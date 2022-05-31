A girl who appears to be about 5 years old was seen in a rather interesting video asking her mother to stop loving her father

According to the girl, she is the only person who should be addressed as 'baby' or 'lover' and not her father

When her mother promised to stop ascribing that much affection to the girl's father, she immediately started smiling

A young girl has brought out the counselor in a lot of social media users after a video of her begging her mother to stop loving her father was shared online.

In the footage that was made public for the first time on the TikTok handle, @barbsluvsskylar, the young girl whose accent suggests that she is in Ghana was heard explaining that the only person her mother should show affection towards is her.

Young girl weeping for her mother to stop loving her father Photo credit: @barbsluvsskylar via TikTok

Source: Twitter

"I'm crying because you love daddy. Love me. Don't call daddy baby. Call me baby," she cried over and over until her mother got her smiling by promising never to love her father any longer.

What people are saying on social media

Below were some of the rather interesting thoughts shared in the comment section as compiled by Legit.ng.

agyekumruth said:

"It's normal for toddlers to feel this way.. it's part of their growing process and it's termed as Electra complex for girls and oedipus for boys."

tawida boy commented:

"It's true u should live you're child more than you're husband ,husband r not forever child are you're life no one can replace it."

BOSSLADY360 AFIA NYAMEKYE indicated:

"My little girl right there she doesn't want me to complement anybody or anything it's normal though."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng