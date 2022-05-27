Abenna, a Thai lady, loves Africa and its people and got a tattoo of the continent's map on her right wrist

The bubbly lady noted Kenya was a beautiful country and would like to visit and even has a tattoo of the East African nation on her left wrist

The 30-year-old showered Africans with love, disclosing she had dated one before and would wish to spend the rest of her life with one, no matter which country they are from

Abenna revealed she has so many African friends, describing them as welcoming people and appreciates their diverse cultures

Fah Onpatchara Preeprem, a Thai lady known for her love for Africa and Africans, is a bubbly soul.

The 30-year-old, whose moniker on social media is Abenna, a name she says she was given by her Ghanaians friends, meaning a female born on Tuesday, said she loves Kenya.

Thai lady Abenna revealed she loves Africans and dated an African man before and now she's single. Photo: Miss_Abenna.

Source: Instagram

Abenna's endless love for Kenya

Speaking in an interview with a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko.co.ke, she acknowledged Kenya is a beautiful country, and its people are warm and welcoming.

"I have many African friends from different countries. But Kenyans admire and accept me most. Every time I meet them, I feel they are my family," she said.

The Thai lady has a tattoo of a Kenyan shield on her left wrist and a map of Africa on her right wrist.

"I tattooed the Kenyan symbol and the map of Africa after I was invited as a guest at the Jamhuri day event for Kenyans in Thailand on December 11, 2021, it made me feel proud of myself, and I saw the love that Kenyans and Africans who attended the event. I got the tattooed to remind myself how Kenyans and Africans love me," she revealed.

The lady, who lives in Thailand, said Kenya is like her second home and would like to visit and meet her fans.

"I have leant basic Kiswahili words, and I'm hoping to learn more," she said.

She added:

"I'll always love all Kenyans. I'm glad to be part of you. Nawapenda sana."

Asked if she knew of any Kenyan celebrities or musicians? and favourite song, the beautiful woman boldly said;

"Malaika by Nyashinski was my first Kenyan song to know. It's still my favourite song."

Abenna says she's single

The bubbly lady, who has on several occasions shared photos draped in a Kenyan flag, revealed she dated an African man before, but she is currently single.

"I'm not searching at the moment. I only need friends for now, but I wish​ I could get married to an African​ , but it's about​ fortune. I can't​ choose​ a country​," she stated.

