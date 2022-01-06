An Oyinbo woman is set to tie the knot with a young Nigerian man she fell in love with after they met on social media

The 60-year-old woman who described the 22-year-old man named Peter as her soulmate said he doesn't ask for money

The older woman explained that she has so far spent a total of $4500 (N1.8million) on the young man without him asking

A white woman has described a 22-year-old Nigerian man, Peter, she fell in love with as her soulmate who has made her feel something she never felt in previous relationships.

The unidentified woman made this statement on Dr. Phil's show where she spoke at length about their relationship.

She said he is her soulmate Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Dr Phil

How they met

The 60-year-old woman narrated how they met on a social media platform she refused to name.

According to her, she had commented on a post to which Peter responded after which he DMed her.

That kick-started their friendship which turned into a relationship for months. They however lost touch and would reconnect later to resume their relationship.

He doesn't ask her for money

The older woman, while responding to questions on whether she could be dealing with a potential scammer, said Peter never asked for a dime since they have been dating.

She said if he had done that, it would have confirmed her family's fears that Peter may be a scammer.

The lady said she got him a passport and a smartphone of her own volition including an apartment. She claimed to have spent a total of $4500 (N1.8million) on him and would be flying to Nigeria for their wedding.

Netizens react

CJ Creighton Mellen thought:

"He is obviously a user. Don't do it. He is a very bad man. He only wants to be in the USA. He doesn't love you lady. He is a user."

Betty Chanakila opined:

"The boy is looking for papers, believe me. There's no Nigerian mother who can allow her son to marry someone as old as you.

"You will be messed up badly. Leave now.

"You WILL regret this. He will take your name to the witch doctors. Run."

M Lynn Black wrote:

"I’m sick of cases like this where the man is the only one being labeled a user. She is an old, grown woman, living in a place that has plenty of 22 year old men. She’s not mentally unstable. She is a grooming, using, creep. The using is reciprocal."

Candy Hairston stated:

"Peter don't need to ask you for nothing cuz you're giving it all to him now. Plus he prolly get the rest once yall are married. This is just my opinion."

