A young Nigerian man has set a new record with the method he adopted when he proposed to his girlfriend in a viral video

Without beating about the bush, the young man went straight to the point, asking his lady if she will marry him or not

His girl responded positively to his proposal and the video has gone viral, with so many people saying they like the method used by the man

A young man refused to beat about the bush the moment he wanted to put a ring on his girl's finger.

They were in a car and he removed the ring and asked the question without the usual ceremony or camaraderie that accompanies such events.

The proposal was straight to the point. Photo credit: Jeffrey Coolidge/Getty Images and @instablog9ja.

The girl said yes

A nice video captured the wonderful moment when the man popped the question using a military-like, straight-to-the-point style.

Of course, the girl said yes, but the video has generated many ripples on Instagram where it was shared by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@timwesttt commented:

"Nice one jare! Straight up. Sheybe she don gree? When's the wedding please? I'm a professional rice eater."

@uwaoma5 reacted:

"Baba say you suppose kiss me ….this relationship is so real than all our insta relationship."

@naijiawaves said:

"Omo no stress who go marry you go marry you."

@cherish_miee reacted:

"Better than going to Ikeja Shoprite and be disgraced afterwards."

@official_chinnye said:

"I love it like that. Me I love funky things. I want to be different and I don't like it loud, no."

@thedrakehomes commented:

"These one are friends walai."

@juliet_tams reacted:

"You go marry me abi you no go marry me? very straightforward. I love it."

@l.tobiloba said:

"No going down on the knees. Pa Edochie smiling watching this right now, he will love this."

