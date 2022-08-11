A TikTok celebrity identified as ChernoJassey has shared a heartwarming video on the app

In the video, he was seen approaching a beautiful oyinbo lady to gift her a balloon while on his knees

The oyinbo lady was endeared by his kind gesture at the mall and she quickly went after him to collect his number

A black man on TikTok, ChernoJassey, has shared a video of himself gifting balloon to a pretty white woman whom he met at the mall.

Cherno said he was walking at the mall when he saw the pretty lady and decided to walk up to her.

He got an orange coloured balloon which he also presented to the beautiful lady while on his knees.

Oyinbo lady requests for phone number Photo Credit: ChernoJassey

As soon as she took the balloon from him, he turned to walk away. She stood for seconds watching him move out of her sight.

She however changed her mind as she couldn't let such a nice man go. She ran to him with her phone and politely asked for his number; a request which was granted by Cherno.

TikTok users react to sweet video

@farachi1 asked:

"Did she die when she asked for the contact ??sssshh."

@ntoampemdinkwanya stated:

"I love to no what happened after this scene. wow. very beautiful."

@bestmustard900 reacted:

"Did she just asked for his contact???…. Lol not in my country 9ja1."

@allienswag76 remarked:

"Some years later that’s how I met your father."

@te_ldn noted:

"Going shop to buy balloons."

@persvicjohn said:

"If na 9ja girls the for don downgrade you bro. these is really beautiful ."

@vhamli wrote:

"The best angel ever look how she looked at him even ran after him for his numbers so sweet ."

@djflex_forster.nyator20 reacted:

"Bluetooth connected I really loved this video."

@uchechukwu_ozil said:

"Oyinbo life jst simple, if na 9ja as u knee down dey will expect wallet to come out first. Love no dey dis country again o ."

@mentor7374 added:

"I hope is not only me watching this video . Ladies in the comments section can you say Hello . Thank God SHE DIDN'T DIE ."

Watch the video below:

