A married woman's demonstration of support for her husband having a second wife has caused quite a stir on social media

In a video that has now gone viral, the woman could be seen dutifully helping her husband pack items as he prepared to meet his second wife based in Nigeria

Many women have expressed surprise over the woman's action as they felt they wouldn't have done what she did

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a woman helping her husband pack items for his second wife.

A description on the video shared by @mrs.seward on TikTok explained that the man is a polygamist as he married two wives.

The lady dutifully helped him pack the item. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mrs.seward

Source: UGC

It went on to narrate that he was packing the items for his trip to Africa to meet his second wife who is reportedly based in Nigeria.

Like a dutiful wife, the woman assisted in folding clothing items while the man could be seen sewing a bra.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Before them on the floor laid an open travelling bag where the clothes and items are expected to go into.

Watch the video here.

Social media reactions

Nicole Vanessa said:

"Depending on where they’re from in Africa it’s a pretty common traditional thing. They can have as much wife as they can take care of them."

Valerie Nyanforj said:

"I'm Liberian. My father had a whole.separate.family & said nothingggg even named my brother & his other son the same name."

Nwanna O said:

"People acting like polygamy isn’t a norm in many parts of the world. Y’all have seen big love & sister wives… Shocker is sis telling her dad business."

Bárbara Silva said:

"Still people don’t understand others cultures they know about each other please worry about you boo because even you boo gets a boo."

Lady urges women to support their husbands who want second wives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had advised women on the need to throw their weights behind their husbands who desire to take second wives.

The lady addressed her fellow women via a TikTok video that was shared by @nps254 and has since gone viral. She said women should stop fighting men because polygamy is a normal thing.

She said:

"If his parents do not fight over him, who are you to fight over a married man? So when a man decides he wants to marry, pray that he will get a good wife and one who together you can support and help each other."

The unidentified Kenyan lady also said that it was high time women should stop fighting each other over men and instead switch gears to fighting over education, work, promotion and other better things.

Source: Legit.ng