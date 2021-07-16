A woman has asked women to support their husband should they propose to marry second wives

She discouraged women from fighting each other because of men and instead encouraged them to fight over better things like workspaces and education

Men on social media agreed with her sentiment, while most women believed that there are men who prefer marrying one wife and do not cheat

A Kenyan Muslim woman has asked women to support their husbands should they decide to marry second wives.

Lady's advice to women

The lady addressed her fellow women via a TikTok video that was shared by @nps254 has since gone viral, and she said women should stop fighting men because polygamy is a normal thing.

A screenshot of the woman who advised women to support their hubby when they marry second wives. Photo: @Nps254/TikTok.

She said:

"If his parents do not fight over him, who are you to fight over a married man? So when a man decides he wants to marry, pray that he will get a good wife and one who together you can support and help each other."

The unidentified Kenyan lady also said that it was high time women should stop fighting each other over men and instead switch gears to fighting over education, work, promotion and other better things.

She added:

"Polygamy is there, we accept it, we refuse it, we deny it. It is there. Even the Christian men should stop hiding and going home to their wives, yet they have a side chic somewhere. That is no solution. Introduce them and let them know each other."

The majority of the men in the comment section agreed with her sentiments and asked women to be open to sharing one man as long as he treats them both right.

However, some women maintained that a marriage should be between one man and woman and that polygamy only destabilises families. Relationship coach advises women to avoid broke men

A woman accepted her husband's second wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman with the handle @belllahijabi caused a massive stir on social media after coming to announce that her husband has married a second wife.

In a tone laced with great happiness, the woman said that she is more excited about the whole development than her husband.

The pious woman prayed that God gives their 'expanded' home tawfiq (good fortune) and protection against the spirit of jealousy that may sow the seeds of discord.

Source: Legit Newspaper