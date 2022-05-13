Women have for a long time been locked out of talks concerning what men ought to offer their families before they are allowed to marry them

However, many female celebrities have come out to determine what men should pay as dowry before they say yes to the marriage idea

Elsa Majimbo said she'll have to get N1.4 billion (KSh 400 million), Pritty Vishy declared she wants N716 million (KSh 2 million) while Justina Syokau said a man must have a helicopter

Dowry has in the past been a traditional event that was reserved for men and elders in the community to determine what a man offers a woman's family before he is given go-ahead to marry her.

However, we live in a woke society that has empowered women who are now coming out to determine how much they should be given for dowry.

While some people may think their demands are outrageous, society has on the other hand commended such women for being bold and knowing their worth.

Here are four Kenyan female celebrities who've openly stated their demands and let the men decide if their pockets can run that deep.

1. Elsa Majimbo

US-based Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo trended for days after stating on national TV what a man needs to cough before seeking her hand in marriage.

The funny lady added in the event a man approaches her and proposes, she would expect him to cough up KSh 400 million as dowry, N1.4 billion.

“I expect someone who is broke or someone who does not have money not to approach me. First of all, my dowry is KSh 4 million dollars,” she said.

Majimbo never recanted her words and she has since moved to make a name for herself in the US entertainment and fashion scene.

2. Pritty Vishy

Stivo Simple Boy's immediate ex-lover Pritty Vishy shocked people after declaring that a man who wants to marry her must pay a dowry worth KSh 2 million, N716 million.

"My dowry is KSh 2 million and I do not want cows It's not a lot as you know your worth it's a must you set your standards," she said.

Pritty also noted she could cook and clean but can't go to the farm to till the land and her husband should understand she is a wife, not a labourer.

3. Justina Syokau

Gospel singer Justina Syokau also joined the bandwagon of baby girls and shared she is only interested in dating rich dudes.

When talking about the kind of man she desires, the Twendi Twendi hitmaker shared:

"Like this year I have said if a man does not bring gold, Mercedes Benz and things like a helicopter, I mean things that are of value. If its clothes, I've been wearing some worth KSh 50k. Surprise me to Dubai," she said as she pointed to show how she wanted to travel outside the continent.

4. King Kalala

Radio host King Kalala was also vocal enough to tell people how much it will cost to have her as a wife.

The NRG Radio host Kalala caused a heated debate online after saying she is demanding for KSh 12 million for dowry, N1.4 billion.

The celebrity posted a picture of herself in the studio and asked her fans if she may be out of line for the demands.

