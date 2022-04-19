A kind school bus driver has been gifted a brand new car for taking his job very serious and treating kids entering his bus as his

The man identified as Curtis Jenkins goes the extra mile to take good care of the children including buying them gifts on special occasions

The school where he works made him smile recently when a car was handed to him including a salary increase in appreciation

For treating children who enter his school bus as his own, Curtis Jenkins a school bus driver has received the gift of a brand new car.

His salary was also increased in appreciation for the special way he handles children, making them feel at home with him.

Curtis Jenkins goes the extra mile to make kids happy. Photo credit: YouTube/CBS Evening News and Twitter/@WorldKnownledge

The children love him

Jenkins who works for the Lake Highlands Elementary in Dalla, Texas, takes extra pain to make the children comfortable.

He took his job so seriously that one of the kids said he (Curtis) is the father he wishes to have. He gives the children gifts on special occasions such as Thanksgiving when he reportedly handed out Turkeys too.

His kindness has been rewarded as he got a car gift in a viral video that was shared on Youtube by CBS Evening News.

He was so happy when the key to the brand new car was handed to him. It was a huge surprise but many in the hall roared in jubilation.

Reacting, Jenkins said the children are his community and that he loves them all.

