A little boy was watching the TV and went wild in excitement when a scene of his dad speaking came on

Staring admirably as he stood in front of the television, the kid screamed and hugged the air excitedly

The overjoyed kid called out to his dad, jumped around the room and returned to caress the television

A video of a little boy's reaction to seeing his father speaking on TV has left netizens gushing.

The heartwarming video was shared on business networking platform LinkedIn by his proud dad identified as Chumani Bambani.

The kid giggled for joy. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Chumani Bambani

The kid was overjoyed

The clip starts with the kid standing closely before a TV as he watched it with unexplainable interest.

Suddenly a scene of his dad responding to questions from a supposed journalist came on and this stunned the kid.

In excitement, the boy called out to his dad as he giggled and jumped up for joy.

He would then caress the TV and hug the air.

Reacting to his son's behaviour on seeing him appear on TV, Chumani said the lad is one of the inspirations behind what he does.

He wrote:

"Few things humble me more than this video. Few things put life in better perspective for me more than this moment. I don't need any other reminders about why I do what I do and whom I do it for."

Netizens gush

Sibonelo Blose said:

"The excitement of the young man is immeasurable!!! He is not concerned about what is discussed and who is interviewing dad, but seeing dad on TV is amazing! Well done Chumani for being an excellent role model to this young man."

Jason de Ko*ck said:

"I couldn’t hear a word you said but for the love everything good in this world, I would listen to the joy in your son’s voice for as long as I can!

"Chumani Bambani, you are a privileged man.

"This is beautiful!!"

Tshikane Khosa said:

"I love this, I can see that the is a big bond between the child and the father. Excitement of seeing the daddy on television is huge n it brings more laughter to the child n the father even me dis video it's touching me soo much, coz I can see the love of a child towards his dad is too much."

Samkelo Blom said:

"Wow!!! Wow. My dad is a hero, my dad is on screen. I can because my dad has already been. Positive role modelling. Strength."

