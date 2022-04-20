A Nigerian man and his wife have left netizens gushing after a video of their loved-up moment surfaced on the net

In the sweet clip, the man is seen on his knees with hands raised up as he is questioned by his woman for eating outside

Armed with a hanger, the woman is seen behind the video hilariously knocking the man for going ahead to eat out despite being informed beforehand that she'd be cooking

For not eating his woman's food, a Nigerian man was at the receiving end of a 'sweet punishemnt' in a video that has warmed hearts on social media.

The lovely clip shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram showed the man on his knees with both hands in the air.

The man knelt down with hands raised.

He is quizzed by his woman who happens to be filming him.

With a hanger in hand, she hilariously questioned him for eating food outside despite that she had told him earlier of her intention to cook that evening.

She would slap the hangar lightly on his tummy while the 'interrogation' lasted.

Wearing a smile, the man tried to defend himself, with both of them bursting into laughter.

Watch the cute video below:

Netizens loved the couple's moment

@queenserahenny said:

"I can kuku do this.

"I can even go as far as buying you Andrew liver salt you need space in that stomach fam."

@mz_leen14 said:

"Make God give us bone of our bone and flesh of our flesh bcos normal normal marriage suppose sweet."

@benbills007 said:

"See his eyes,,ask him wetin he drink join am ..Meanwhile I enjoyed watching this."

@kashielion said:

"If you can’t play in your marriage like this Omo I don’t see a reason for you getting married."

@itz_cilia said:

"Ode still add orisirisi.

"If I cook for my hubby and you said you’re not eating omo I fit craze wo o there’s fire on the mountain niyen."

Wife stops hubby from drinking out with friends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man resorted to drinking in front of his daughter after his wife shut the gate to stop him from going out with friends.

In a video shared online by popular social media user @jah_vinny_23 a man can be seen chilling with his daughter outside.

While busy with a children’s playbook activity together and with an alcoholic drink on the side, the wife who is holding the camera phone can be heard going off at him for drinking in the child’s presence.

The two are heard having a heated exchange of words where the man reveals that his wife locked the gate to prevent him from going out to drink with his friends.

