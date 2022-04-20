Kneel Down and Raise up Your Hands: Nigerian Man 'Punished' by His Woman in Funny Video for Eating Outside
- A Nigerian man and his wife have left netizens gushing after a video of their loved-up moment surfaced on the net
- In the sweet clip, the man is seen on his knees with hands raised up as he is questioned by his woman for eating outside
- Armed with a hanger, the woman is seen behind the video hilariously knocking the man for going ahead to eat out despite being informed beforehand that she'd be cooking
For not eating his woman's food, a Nigerian man was at the receiving end of a 'sweet punishemnt' in a video that has warmed hearts on social media.
The lovely clip shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram showed the man on his knees with both hands in the air.
He is quizzed by his woman who happens to be filming him.
With a hanger in hand, she hilariously questioned him for eating food outside despite that she had told him earlier of her intention to cook that evening.
She would slap the hangar lightly on his tummy while the 'interrogation' lasted.
Wearing a smile, the man tried to defend himself, with both of them bursting into laughter.
Watch the cute video below:
Netizens loved the couple's moment
@queenserahenny said:
"I can kuku do this.
"I can even go as far as buying you Andrew liver salt you need space in that stomach fam."
@mz_leen14 said:
"Make God give us bone of our bone and flesh of our flesh bcos normal normal marriage suppose sweet."
@benbills007 said:
"See his eyes,,ask him wetin he drink join am ..Meanwhile I enjoyed watching this."
@kashielion said:
Nigerian footballer Ahmed Musa helps boy who lives in Lagos slum, sends him to school in heartwarming video
"If you can’t play in your marriage like this Omo I don’t see a reason for you getting married."
@itz_cilia said:
"Ode still add orisirisi.
"If I cook for my hubby and you said you’re not eating omo I fit craze wo o there’s fire on the mountain niyen."
