A young man got many people talking on social media after sharing two photos of his new hairstyle

Calling the style 'pineapple', the man revealed it was done with his dreadlocks as many questioned him

People who thronged his comment section said they would really love to rock the same style when next they keep locs

A young man with the Twitter handle @tywiththelocs has stirred massive reactions on social media after he showed what he did with his natural hair.

In a post on Wednesday, April 20, the man shared photos of his dreadlocks made into what he called a pineapple hairstyle. His TikTok profile says he grew the hair for six years.

People wanted to know he went about styling his hair. Photo source: @tywiththelocs

Source: Twitter

How did you do it?

One of the snaps has his hair standing like the shape of the fruit as two strands of hair adorned both sides of his head.

Many ladies took to his comment section to ask questions as some wanted to know how he was able to style the dreadlocks by himself.

See his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the tweet has gathered over 13,000 likes with more than 200 quoted replies.

Below are some of the reactions:

@SAYDABAE said:

"I’m trying this tonight."

@mxrkxswxv said:

"This style cool but how tf ima get in the car."

@SNOWSANTANAA said:

"My next style when I get my dreads back."

@jmrml94 said:

"This woulda been me if my mom didn’t have self hatred."

@242bountyhunter said:

"Cant wait til my locs get that long so i can rock these kinds of styles!"

@chelseii_ said:

"your hair is beautiful and you’re very good looking, do this more."

Lady made her hair without support

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Oluwatosin Oluwayomi, surprised many as she made a video showing the moment she braided her hair without any kind of help.

In a clip shared on her Instagram page, the lady with the aid of a mirror took her time making medium-sized braids.

With painstaking efforts, Oluwatosin achieved a great result and you would think a hairdresser just worked on her hair if you never watched the video.

