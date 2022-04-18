Popular Nigerian cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman, said any member of his church reported to be assaulting his wife will be beaten

The cleric said he will first seek police permission after which he will gather brothers in his church to deal with the wife beaters

Apostle Suleman's comment follows the death of gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, which was linked to alleged assaults from her husband

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has vowed to beat any man in his church who assaults his wife.

The cleric while addressing his congregation also advised women in abusive marriages to leave while they are still alive, Daily Trust reported.

He said those who choose to remain will only be buried if they die as a result of domestic violence.

Apostle Suleman said he would go to the police station to take permission before gathering brothers in the church to beat any husband who assaults his wife.

According to him, the Bible only said thou shall not kill, not thou shall not beat.

His words:

“When I once said there are certain marriages that should break, there was nothing they didn’t say about me. That’s why I kept quiet now, or did you hear me say anything?

“But that’s what everyone is saying now. Somebody reached out to me, saying, ‘when you said it years ago they insulted you.’

“All those women that their husbands are beating, don’t they have brothers? If they don’t have biological brothers, they have Christian brothers.

“If you are in this church and you are beating your wife, stop it. If she reports you to me, we will beat you.

“I will go to the police station and take permission before I gather brothers in this church to beat you.

“The Bible only said thou shall not kill, it didn’t say thou shall not beat.”

The cleric said only weak men who "lack capacity" beat their women.

Legit.ng notes that Apostle Suleman's statement comes after the death of a popular Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Osinach's death was attributed to the alleged assaults sustained from domestic violence.

The gospel singer who shot into the limelight with the hit gospel song, “Ekwueme”, which she sang with Prospa Ochimana, was the lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

I’m not responsible for my wife's death, Osinachi’s husband speaks

Meanwhile, Pastor Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late gospel artist, Osinachi, has reportedly told police investigators that he is not responsible for the death of his wife.

Nwachukwu denied allegations of battery, assault and other domestic violence levied against him by family members and close associates of the popular artist.

He said the truth was that his wife had been sick for a long time, specifically since November 2021, and he has been moving her from one hospital to another in a bid to get her treated.

