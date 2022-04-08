A clearly proud Nigerian dad lit up with joy the moment his son presented him with the gift of a brand new phone

The man rushed the black waterproof containing the phone and opened it with smile amid serious hailing of his son

The video has warmed may hearts on the internet as it has been viewed thousands of times even as it has attracted many comments

It was a joyous moment when a Nigerian dad received a surprise package which contained a brand new phone from his son.

The man collected the black waterproof in joy and rushed to open it with happiness. His interesting reaction was captured in a video.

The happy father could not wait to see his new phone. Photo credit: @mrkessie

Sharing the video on Twitter, the son said he got the phone for his dad as a gift. It was obvious that the dad appreciated the gift with the way he reacted, hailing and praising his son in their local dialect.

The son wrote on Twitter:

"I Got my Dad a New Phone. And his Reactions was Priceless. He will be going soon will miss him."

Nigerians on social media react

@Nobsdaslushhkid commented:

"DM me his number and network let me send him credit."

@iam_GraceA reacted:

"Just like my mom when i got her a bag and other things,she was just dancing and hailing me,There is something beautiful about making our parents happy,their joy is the goal...well done."

@kav_pablo said:

"Wow. That's lovely. My own daddy was happy too but instead of this man to show he's happy,he was busy telling me that I should focus and pass my WAEC exams in flying colours, saying it'll give him more joy than this phone I just bought. I just Taya."

