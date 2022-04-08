Proud Nigerian Dad Opens Black Waterproof With Serious Joy as His Son Gifts Him New Phone, Video Goes Viral
- A clearly proud Nigerian dad lit up with joy the moment his son presented him with the gift of a brand new phone
- The man rushed the black waterproof containing the phone and opened it with smile amid serious hailing of his son
- The video has warmed may hearts on the internet as it has been viewed thousands of times even as it has attracted many comments
It was a joyous moment when a Nigerian dad received a surprise package which contained a brand new phone from his son.
The man collected the black waterproof in joy and rushed to open it with happiness. His interesting reaction was captured in a video.
Sharing the video on Twitter, the son said he got the phone for his dad as a gift. It was obvious that the dad appreciated the gift with the way he reacted, hailing and praising his son in their local dialect.
The son wrote on Twitter:
"I Got my Dad a New Phone. And his Reactions was Priceless. He will be going soon will miss him."
See his tweet below:
Nigerians on social media react
@Nobsdaslushhkid commented:
"DM me his number and network let me send him credit."
@iam_GraceA reacted:
"Just like my mom when i got her a bag and other things,she was just dancing and hailing me,There is something beautiful about making our parents happy,their joy is the goal...well done."
@kav_pablo said:
"Wow. That's lovely. My own daddy was happy too but instead of this man to show he's happy,he was busy telling me that I should focus and pass my WAEC exams in flying colours, saying it'll give him more joy than this phone I just bought. I just Taya."
