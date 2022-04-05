A video has shown the moment a Nigerian mum travelled from Nigeria to overseas to see her son who went to hustle and has made it

The mother could be seen hugging her son so passionately and emotionally in the video, sending shivers down the spines of people

Social media users have described the scene as moving with many praying that such moments of happiness should come their way

A Nigerian man who travelled to South Africa to hustle has apparently made and has sponsored his mum for a visit. A video capturing the moment she arrived has gone viral online.

The happy mother could be seen in the video hugging her son so passionately, indicating that she missed him very much.

Mum and son hug passionately. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

She prays for her son

Towards the end of the short clip, the son knelt down as the mother laid hands on his head to bless him.

The video has sent emotions racing on the internet with many people praying for such moments of unquantified happiness with one's parents.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

After the video was shared by @mufasatundeednut, it got considerable views and comments. Here are a few comments on the video:

@markangelcomedy said:

"That blessing will go a long way in his life o."

@assumpta_chizoba reacted:

"Lord pls bless me I miss my mom so much, I want to travel go see her. They didn’t tell me anything about this adult thing, I miss my mom bre@st."

@naijaceo commented:

"If you have parents alive value them, some of us, are wishing we had even 1 alive, if you are reading this post and you have been maltreating your parents parent, turn a new leave."

@only_cash06 reacted:

"Very important first thing in life is your mother first."

