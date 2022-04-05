Nigerian Mum Flies Abroad to Meet Her Son Who Went to Hustle & Has Made it, She Hugs Him Tight in Sweet Video
- A video has shown the moment a Nigerian mum travelled from Nigeria to overseas to see her son who went to hustle and has made it
- The mother could be seen hugging her son so passionately and emotionally in the video, sending shivers down the spines of people
- Social media users have described the scene as moving with many praying that such moments of happiness should come their way
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A Nigerian man who travelled to South Africa to hustle has apparently made and has sponsored his mum for a visit. A video capturing the moment she arrived has gone viral online.
The happy mother could be seen in the video hugging her son so passionately, indicating that she missed him very much.
She prays for her son
Towards the end of the short clip, the son knelt down as the mother laid hands on his head to bless him.
Stan Nze and wife Blessing cry like babies in adorable video showing moment they said yes to each other
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
The video has sent emotions racing on the internet with many people praying for such moments of unquantified happiness with one's parents.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
After the video was shared by @mufasatundeednut, it got considerable views and comments. Here are a few comments on the video:
@markangelcomedy said:
"That blessing will go a long way in his life o."
@assumpta_chizoba reacted:
"Lord pls bless me I miss my mom so much, I want to travel go see her. They didn’t tell me anything about this adult thing, I miss my mom bre@st."
@naijaceo commented:
"If you have parents alive value them, some of us, are wishing we had even 1 alive, if you are reading this post and you have been maltreating your parents parent, turn a new leave."
Nigerian dad pulls shoes, runs with happiness as son serving in US Army returns home, joyous video goes viral
@only_cash06 reacted:
"Very important first thing in life is your mother first."
Nigerian man returns home from USA to surprise his family
In another story, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian man who is serving in the United States Army returned home to surprise his father.
The man was seen stepping down from his car to the warm embrace of his family.
His father hugged him so passionately and tightly for a long time. The video touched so many people on the internet.
Source: Legit.ng