A lucky beggar has received huge cash gifts from a total stranger who approached him where he was beside the road

The stranger came the first day and gave the man some cash and then returned a second time to take him out for a shave

Thereafter, he bought him some clothes and took him to a place where he had a soothing bath and all were captured in a video

A video has captured the moment a kind man identified a beggar and marked him for some donations.

The man approached the beggar and gifted him some cash, but returned a second time with more mouthwatering offers. The beggar however did not accept the cash at first as he insists someone else might need it.

When the man wore the clothes, his happiness knew no bounds. Photo credit: @plan.lb

Source: Instagram

Lucky beggar gets a shave and a transformed look

He took the beggar to the saloon where he was properly shaved. He was also taken to a place where he took his bath.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The man's happiness could be felt especially the moment he received a huge ward of cash from the stranger. He became speechless and was unable to hide his shock and happiness.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the video was posted by @plan.lb, it got kind words from members of the public. See some of the reactions below:

nadinel4 said:

"This is so refreshing to see. Its amazing what can be accomplished when we all come together to support a beautiful movement like this so proud of you."

@nellynauman commented:

"Omg I love him! What an awesome heart he has. I hope he finds love!"

@lcd_101 reacted:

"That shower must have felt great! He is so funny joking about a bride. What a sweet man. Thank you for helping him!"

@natashaphillips13 said:

"This is the best of humanity - thank you for the bottom of my heart for showing us this and helping him."

@celiine_ak said:

"You guys are the best!! Thank you for always making people happyy."

Woman who sells food receives huge cash from stranger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who sells food on the roadside got huge cash donation from a total stranger.

The stranger came as if he wanted to buy food, but actually wanted to gift the woman some money.

When the cash was given to her, she could not believe her eyes ash she thought it was a huge joke.

Source: Legit.ng