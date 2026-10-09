The Federation of Portuguese Football is set to sanction Ronaldo after he walked out of the national team camp in Lisbon

Ronaldo clashed with head coach Jorge Jesus over being left out despite warming up during the match against Norway

The Portugal captain could face a ban of between one and six months, with the November international break potentially at risk

The Federation of Portuguese Football (FPF) is set to sanction Cristiano Ronaldo after he left the national team's camp in Lisbon without authorisation, according to reports.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly had a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus after being left out of the squad against Norway despite going through warm-up preparations ahead of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo warmed up without playing against Norway. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

Following the fallout, Ronaldo departed the camp without the approval of team officials, a situation he admitted he regrets.

Days after the incident, Ronaldo published a public statement outlining his version of events and what passed between him and Jesus during the camp.

FPF set to sanction Ronaldo

As noted by Mirror UK, Under FPF regulations, the captain faces automatic disciplinary consequences for his unauthorised departure. A suspension is considered the most likely outcome, with the potential ban ranging from one to six months.

If the longer end of that range is applied, Ronaldo could miss Portugal's fixtures during the November international window, which includes matches against Wales and Denmark.

ESPN reports that other circumstances will be weighed before a final decision is reached, and that a formal apology from Ronaldo could reduce the severity of the sanction.

Despite the fallout, Ronaldo has indicated his continued availability for the national team and has also raised the possibility of organising a farewell match at an appropriate time.

Major points from Ronaldo's statement

Legit.ng previously reported the major talking points from Cristiano Ronaldo’s statement detailing what happened with Jorge Jesus.

The major highlight was the part where Ronaldo validated a statement for the manager to present at the press conference, which he did not.

Source: Legit.ng