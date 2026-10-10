Officials at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park have explained why Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were laid to rest at the facility

A Nyaradzo Group spokesperson described the burial as a significant moment for the newly acquired memorial park

The official also recounted how the couple’s children, Atara and John, broke down in grief at the vigil

The burial of Zimbabwean business tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, has taken on a deeper meaning after officials at the memorial park where they were laid to rest explained why the facility was chosen.

The couple died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026, leaving their family, friends and associates mourning their loss.

Officials explain why Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were laid to rest at the facility. Photo: @zimlive/IG.

Source: Instagram

Speaking at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park on October 9, a spokesperson for Nyaradzo Group, which operates the facility, described the burial as both heartbreaking and significant for the organisation.

According to the official, both the Chivayo and Muteke families agreed to have the couple buried at the park.

Official recalls Chivayo’s final social media post

The spokesperson explained that the memorial park had only recently been acquired and rebranded as Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park.

The burial therefore marked a significant occasion for the organisation, which has spent 25 years providing end-of-life services.

Reflecting on the coincidence, the official recalled one of the late businessman's final social media posts.

“It is quite ironic that Sir Wicknell did, in one of his last posts, mention saving the best for the last,” the spokesperson said.

The official added that the families received a fitting send-off with support from industry partners Doves.

Chivayo’s children’s grief touches officials

Beyond the burial arrangements, the spokesperson recalled an emotional moment involving the couple’s children, Atara and John, who reportedly broke down at the vigil the previous evening.

The moment highlighted the lasting emotional impact of losing both parents.

The official stressed that grief does not end when funeral proceedings are over, noting that bereaved families need support long after they have said their final goodbyes.

“Grief is not a once-off process. Grief is not a feeling that comes and goes just because the funeral is done. Grief is a lifelong journey,” the spokesperson said.

Watch the Instagram video of the burial ground speaking here:

The official describes the burial of Wicknell Chivayo as a significant moment for the newly acquired memorial park. Photo: @zimlive/IG

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng