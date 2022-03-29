A female pastor has caused a lot of stir on social media with a hot sermon she preached about girls that ask for transport fare to come for a date

The preacher said the advice that men should give transport fare to ladies when going on a date already invokes the fact that the girl is poor

The woman advised men not to marry lazy girls and her sermon has gone viral on the internet, attracting heated arguments from young people

A pastor has preached a sermon in which she advised men not to marry lazy girls. The sermon was centred on girls who ask for transport fares when going for a date.

According to her, men should not marry girls that ask for transport money because this gives the impression that she is poor.

The pastor said women could drive themselves to a date with men. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Girls who ask for transport money

The pastor tackled the widely held notion that it is a man that should be responsible for transport money.

She mentioned that a girl can pick up a man with her car instead, and drive him to a restaurant.

Her words:

"Don't marry a lazy girl. A girl that will ask you for transport money.....The advise they are giving you, that a man should give her transport money already invokes the fact that th person you are dating or you are interesting in is a poor girl. Because how are giving somebody who already drove there in her car transport money. She will pick you up and take you to the restaurant. You are looking for girls you want to give N2k."

Social media users take it up with pastor

Meanwhile, the sermon has attracted heated comments on Instagram. The video was shared by @instablog9ja. Here are a few of the comments:

@estorica said:

"Some people go don dey vex cause she talk true. Drink malt and calm down. She no lie."

@rose_hair_more_ commented:

"Why this woman shake this table now you just wan break am o wrong."

@chidinmanwamara said:

"Mama I support you biko… you’re a big girl if you can transport yourself."

@hrh_kingdiamond reacted:

"Slay queens left the group chat n block admin."

@timblaze_ said:

"But how will you go on a date without transport money."

