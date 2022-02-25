Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere John has emerged as a popular voice in the Nigerian Christian community. The priest who is based in Abuja has a lot of interesting views that many people like to listen to.

He shares his sermons through his social media handles. He has garnered considerable followership on the internet making him one of the most popular Christian leaders in the country.

Father Oluoma has many views considered interesting online. Photo credit Father Oluoma

Source: Facebook

We have listed here, 4 of his views expressed through his sermons. These views got many reactions on the internet.

If your wife slaps you, go out and drink one bottle

Recently, Reverend Father Oluoma preached a sermon in which he said men should deal with their wives in a mature and measured way. He said if your wife slaps you, you are to leave the house in order to calm down. His words:

"A spiritually matured progressive wife cannot slap the husband. But if you are a man and you are unfortunate and your wife slaps you, measured response. Oga, don't do anything. Carry your cloth, go out of the house."

"If the blessed sacrament is far from you, do one Our Father, three Haile Maries, go and take one bottle of Hero. When you take one bottle of Hero, you calm down, you hear? Measured response. You begin to consult with the Holy Spirit, what do I do? You will get a response."

Drinking alcohol won’t stop you from going to heaven

Another view from Father Oluoma that got considerable reactions was the one he said drinking alcohol will not stop Christians from making it to heaven. According to the popular priest, alcohol is medicinal. His words:

"Everything God created, just like wine, if you take it as you should moderately, it will benefit you."

Any church owned by one man is not the church of christ

The Catholic priest, Father Oluoma said any church that is owned by a single individual is not the church of God. According to the priest, the Pope does not own the Catholic Church. He said:

"Any Church owned by an individual is not the Church of Christ. When you see Churches having problem of who will take over. When you See a #Pastor handing over to his wife, #Children or #Relatives. That cannot be the Church of our lord with Peter as the Rock."

Marry older persons that have no need for children

Also in his usual interesting way of preaching, Father Oluoma in one of his sermons advised single parents to remarry. He said he was not sure God is happy with single parenting. According to the priest:

"Family is very important. I'm not even sure God is happy with single parenting. Unless it's by a natural cause. And that's why the church says marriage is till death do us path. If you are a younger person and you lost your husband, you got some children and you are still young, the church expects you to please marry. Even if it means marrying an older person who doesn't have the need for children anymore."

In all the priest is fast building large followership on the internet as one of Nigeria's Christian leaders with interesting sermons. He is popular on Facebook and Instagram where he has many followers.

