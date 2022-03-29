Taxi Driver Seizes 2 Ladies’ Wig After They Refused to Pay Him for Their T-fare, Many People React
- A private taxi driver posted on Twitter about how he took a wig from a lady who couldn't pay for the fare
- He recounted that the trip was to Kempton Park from Pretoria and that on arrival he ended up ceasing the wig
- Tweeps had mixed emotions about the driver's actions with some saying that he was too harsh while others supported the action
A cab driver set Twitter alight with his account of her he paid himself after two ladies failed to pay for their trip. He posted:
"Delivered a pair of broke girls that think they can scam their way out of paying me. Ended up taking their wig."
Mixed reactions
Peeps on Twitter had mixed feelings about the driver's actions. Some felt that it was extreme, while others supported him, saying that the clients were wrong. Others shared more disturbing encounters faced by cab drivers.
@Pebetsi_Mash shared:
"One driver told me that they get offered rounds as a means of payment a lot especially night requests bruh imagine a person coming from a boyfriend and paying with coochie she just offered the boyfriend."
@SiyandaZungu1 advised:
@KagisoMokaleng mused:
"Maybe that's why some ladies complain about being robbed by Bolt drivers. It's simple request, pay, get off. I hardly even talk, how does it get to robberies. Thinking your beauty will get you out of everything is very dangerous ladies, stop this thing, it's a trend now."
@Prof_Charles1 suggested:
@LollyMkunqwana said:
"Mara why do people have to do this? Quantum taxis haven’t stopped running yaz .This is so unnecessary."
Don't date broke ladies
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pastor preached a sermon in which she advised men not to marry lazy girls. The sermon was centred on girls who ask for transport fares when going for a date.
According to her, men should not marry girls that ask for transport money because this gives the impression that she is poor.
The pastor tackled the widely held notion that it is a man that should be responsible for transport money.
She said:
""Don't marry a lazy girl. A girl that will ask you for transport money.....The advise they are giving you, that a man should give her transport money already invokes the fact that th person you are dating or you are interesting in is a poor girl...."
