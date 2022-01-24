A little boy is currently attracting attention online after causing trouble in his mother's bank account

The boy was playing with his mother's phone and then unexpectedly used it to order and pay for goods worth N706,000 online

The family was surprised to receive huge deliveries some days after the little boy touched the phone

A two-year-old toddler is trending online after using his mother's phone to order and pay for goods worth N706,000 in the United States of America. He was playing with the phone when he mistakenly made the huge orders.

The family, identified as Kumar family was surprised when the delivery arrived with huge packages in their home in New Jersey some days after the boy made the order, New York Post reports.

Left: The kid who knows how to order online. Photo credit: @trtworld and Howard Kingsnorth

Source: Instagram

A little investigation traced the huge order to when the boy last touched the phone. But the deed has been done.

Social media users react

Expectedly, huge reactions have trailed the boy's action when the story was shared on Instagram by @trtworld, with some saying he knew exactly what he was doing. Some of the reactions go as follows:

@advil wrote in the comment section:

"He knows what he did."

@sadi11q says:

"I’m going to blame my toddler next time I get lots of packages delivered."

But @allmz thinks the mother used the boy as a cover-up to hide her purchases from her husband:

"She really went the mile to hide her purchases from her husband."

Source: Legit.ng