Condolence messages are currently pouring in for a lady who just got dumped by her man who she has been dating for the past 6 years

The girl was seen in a viral video tearing up and getting very emotional, mourning her recent loss of the man she loves

According to the lady, it was her man's mum that caused all the trouble because she brought another girl for him to marry

It is not the best of moments for a Nigerian lady who just got dumped and butted out of her relationship by a rival she never knew existed.

The lady has been dating her man for the past 6 years, but got the shorter end of the stick recently when another woman came into the picture and got it blurred.

The tearful lady said she has spent 6 years with the man. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Her man's mum cause all the troubles

According to information gleaned from the emotional video shared by the lady, it was her man's mum who introduced a new girl into the whole thing. A write-up on the video says:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"After 6 years of relationship, he left me and married a girl his mom chose for him. Mothers please stop this, pray for me please."

The video in which the girl was seen crying was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltiv.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the video was posted, it quickly got a lot of attention from members of the public. Some of the reactions are captured below:

@mrcontent_

"The New girl was never New U just never knew."

@seungold10 commented:

"Stop crying, soja go soja go come."

@ifeedeafia said:

"It’s not the mother. It’s HIM!! Stop defending him!!!"

@its_korey

"No comment. There are two sides to a story & he's not here to tell us. You'll be fine las las."

@iamdonchidi1 said:

"Na only me dis breakfast no go fit reach shaa . I tall well well."

@royal__celina01 reacted:

"All these mummy’s boys so."

Lady says her man dumped her for another woman, laments in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that lady came online to lament that she has been abandoned by her man who was set to marry another lady.

According to the lady, the new girl in question was brought by a family member of her man.

She said she saw an engagement ring and that she was pretty sure the ring was not for her.

Source: Legit.ng