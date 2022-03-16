The birthday photos of Taiwo and Kehinde Apeleyin, Nigerian twins who have different skin colours, trended on social media

The twins who talked about how they have different attitudes revealed some of the harsh comments their snaps got online

Kehinde, the dark-skinned, said she wished she had the complexion of Taiwo so she would not have to use makeup always

The Nigerian twins who have two different skin colours have spoken about the attention they received since their photos trended on social media.

In a BBC News Pidgin interview, one of them said people wondered if they were switched at birth, asking her father to go conduct a DNA test.

The twins said people always tried to see how they are identical. Photo source: @kenduma1

Source: Twitter

My mother never liked albino

The albino of the twins is called Taiwo, while the dark-skinned one is named Kehinde. Taiwo revealed that when their mother was told that she would be having twins, she fainted.

Taiwo added that when the nurses saw her, they were surprised that she was very white. The lady stated that her mother never liked albino before she gave birth.

Our attitudes are different

Kehinde on the other hand said that the different things about them are their attitudes. The fair-skinned said she is high-tempered.

They revealed that after their photos trended on Twitter, they got to know that there are other twins like them.

Taiwo said that people always try to see how they are twins. For some, they look at the similarity in their body structures.

Watch their video below:

See some of the reactions below:

thriftby_bammy said:

"Dey lookalike nah der color difference."

oluwaremu said:

"The beautiful and unimaginable things God can do."

mon.daymoney said:

"You guys look alike."

Another twins with different complexions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that when Jennifer Milner welcomed her twin boys, Jakob and Joshua, in March 2020, doctors and nurses trooped in to catch a glimpse of the rare genetic marvel.

She had given birth to twins with different skin complexions, and the over 20 health workers who visited the delivery room simply wanted to admire the babies.

Jakob was born with blond hair, blue eyes, and a pale complexion, like his white dad, while Joshua came out with brown hair, brown eyes, and brown skin, like his black mum.

