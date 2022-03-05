A set of twin sisters have gone viral in the online community after sharing pictures to mark their birthday

Netizens couldn’t wrap their heads around the fact that one of the twin sisters is an albino and they still share a resemblance

Many celebrated the sisters and wished them well on the occasion of their birthday with other people sharing similar experiences

Two Nigerian twin sisters are currently trending in the online community after netizens came across pictures shared to mark their birthday.

One of the sisters identified as Kenduma had taken to her Twitter page with the pictures while wishing themselves a happy birthday celebration.

Twin sisters go viral as they mark birthday with cute photos. Photo: @kenduma1

Source: Twitter

However, what came as a surprise to many social media users is the fact that the twin sisters share completely different skin tones.

One is an albino while the other is dark-skinned. Interestingly, even with their different skin tones, the sisters also share a striking resemblance.

Check out their pictures below:

Reactions from social media users

hair_by_ijefine said:

"What God cannot do does not exist."

ambbekee said:

"Happy birthday to them. My twins are just like them one dark and one fair in complexion."

admfashionpalace said:

"Dem resemble very well jst d color difference."

ijay_elizabeth said:

"They actually look so much alike just the difference in complexion."

fheytii said:

"Wow at first I was like is this a joke ‍♀️ but the resemblance is there."

ruyi_des2 said:

"Might be their parents have dominant and recessive gene which is being passed to their offspring."

travis__gram___melanin said:

"They both are QUEENs . They stand beside each other like a Standing FAN . Inshort ehn , they Stan , reStan , afghaniStan , PakiStan , uzbekiStan , TajikiStan , KyrgyzStan and even Ceiling FAN sef ."

