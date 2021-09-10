Jennifer and Matthew Milner welcomed their twin boys in March 2020

Jakob has a pale complexion like his white dad, while Joshua has brown skin like his Black mom

Aside from their complexions, the twin boys have totally different personalities

When Jennifer Milner welcomed her twin boys, Jakob and Joshua, in March 2020, doctors and nurses trooped in to catch a glimpse of the rare genetic marvel.

She had given birth to twins with different skin complexions, and the over 20 health workers who visited the delivery room simply wanted to admire the babies.

Jakob was born with blond hair, blue eyes, and a pale complexion, like his white dad, while Joshua came out with brown hair, brown eyes, and brown skin, like his black mum.

Rare Joy: Couple Gives Birth to Twins with Unique Black and White Skin Colours. Image: Today.com

Birth of biracial twins stuns parents

Their Black mother, Jennifer, a 39-year-old therapist, told TODAY Parents that she and her husband, Matthew Milner, 33, were speechless when their twins arrived; they had never heard about the genetic phenomenon of biracial twins.

Jennifer said:

''Joshua looked like me and Jakob was pale. We were completely stunned."

Other differences

Besides having different complexions, the twins also have different personalities.

She said:

''Joshua has a ''true people person,'' who thrives on interactions with others. Jakob, on the other hand, is more of an observer. He likes to sit and take it all in."

The 18-month-old siblings complement each other perfectly. Watch their video below:

