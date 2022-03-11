Alvera Uwitonze, a 56-year-old woman who has never had any intimate affair with a man has cried out that she is tired of being lonely

The woman who desperately wants a man to make her a wife said she regrets turning down people who showed interest in her when she was younger

Alvera would later find a man who was willing to tie the not with her but he gave a surprising condition

A 56-year-old virgin identified as Alvera Uwitonze has lamented the difficulty of finding a husband.

The lady who is bent owing to her physical challenge has never had a boyfriend all her life and is now lonely.

Alvera said a man once requested N80k before he couldn't marry her Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Afrimax on YouTube

Alvera had suitors in the past

In an interview with Afrimax, Alvera revealed she had suitors when she was younger but turned all of them down and now regrets that decision.

In her words:

"They used to come here and ask if they could marry me and I refused them all. I was afraid a man would come and get me pregnant them leave me and the child for someone else."

Alvera's physical challenge made things difficult for her

The woman lamented that her physical challenge has made matters worse as men prefer normal or younger ladies.

She recalled a particular man who consented to marry her but offered a condition that needed to be met.

The man wanted N80k payment in return for marriage to her.

Alvera's situation may not have got this bad

The disabled woman stated that she wasn't born bent. It happened that Alvera fell ill when she was younger and was taken to a witch doctor for treatment by her parents instead of a hospital.

With no one to care for her, the woman resides alone, gets food thanks to her farm and has an analogue radio for company.

Watch the emotional video below:

Social media reactions

Christine said:

"There are so many evil and unscrupulous people that love to take advantage of vulnerable people and that man is one. She should have nothing to do with him."

Ebony Queen Mathew said:

"He must be a greedy heartless jobless useless man who want to scam her and run away how can a healty reap off a disabled woman he is a scam mot genuine love conditioner love let him go."

Gutchie Spencer said:

"She seems like a sensible woman, she knows that she shouldn't pay a man to marry her but her reason is she's getting old and she needs someone around to help her since she's disabled, she needs someone to call family......I'm ready to help her with a wheelchair but I'm not sure who to trust these days, I don't know what to do about this but I feel moved to do something...."

