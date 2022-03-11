World's richest man, Elon Musk has welcomed a new baby and the name of the child is making people wonder what it means

The baby girl is named "Exa Dark Sideræl" and the billionaire's partner, Grimes has revealed the true meaning of the name much to the consternation of many

The revelation has solved the problem of the couple's fans who have been cracking their heads to get to the root of the name

Tesla owner, Elon Musk has a new baby, and he has as usual given the child a name that many people may want to know the meaning.

The baby girl is named "Exa Dark Sideræl" and it has set the internet on fire with many searching endlessly to know the meaning.

The new baby is named Exa Dark Sideræl. Photo credit: @ladbible

Source: Instagram

With Elon Musk, it's always extra

People are saying that the names Elon gives to his children always have something extra attached.

His partner though has revealed the meaning of the name. The mum, Grimes said the child is named after a supercomputing term "exaFLOPS" which is the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second. "Dark", she said, refers to the unknown.

When the story was shared on Instagram by @ladbible, it got many people talking.

Social media users react

The story got many talking especially those who wanted to know the meaning of the baby's name. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@irvinkarl_ said:

"Hope she wont get tired explaining this when she grows up."

@top.a.da.mornin reacted:

"Someone get them a d@mn baby name book."

@paddy_mansbridge commented:

"His kids are gonna change there names later on."

@r_w_i_c_k said:

"The kid is gonna forget her name too at some point."

@devzy793

"Elon Musk naming his children in a totally new language."

Source: Legit.ng