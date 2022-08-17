An interesting plate number of Elon Musk's Tesla car has attracted the attention of Nigerians on social media

Instead of the normal codes found on plate numbers, what is boldly written on the Tesla's rear is "Fuel Lol"

Social media users are of the view that the plate number is mocking fuel-powered cars in the city of Lagos

A plate number of a Tesla electric car that appears to be making a mockery of fuel-powered engines has gone viral on Twitter.

Instead of the normal codes found on traditional number plates, what is seen on the Tesla is "Fuel Lol", which is a clear reference to fuel-powered engines.

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the Tesla plate number in funny ways. Photo credit: Twitter/@adeyemidavid_ and Picture Alliance/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Tesla car indimidates other road users in Lagos

The photo shared on Twitter by @AdeyemiDavid_ quickly went viral and attracted the attention of Nigerians and trended for a number of hours on the bird platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many fuel car owners say they felt intimidated by the Tesla car especially as the photo was captured on the road plied by other cars.

Some called it a show-off, saying the Tesla owner wanted to be noticed at all costs.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@vickeyavicks said:

"If this is not “show off”, I wonder what it is. Because it’s definitely easier getting fuel than charging the car constantly in Nigeria. The cost, the stress shipping it down, the need to prove a point with “FUEL LOL”, the bad roads, all proves that this is “Show off” NOT NEEDED."

@bleax2man reacted:

"The range rover will be feeling somehow. God abeg."

@NonyboyO3 said:

"You can't steal a Tesla though. It'll be very difficult."

@_pablo_gaucho commented:

"Lagos too get cruise...the person go be like....make my Tesla just land....na" fuel lol" I go write for the number plate ...money is good."

@femi_nyst said:

"The people saying electricity, you think the rich suffers electricity like us?"

Teenage boy uses Twitter to track Elon Musk's private jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy named Jack Sweeney used Twitter to track Elon Musk's private jet.

Musk later offered the boy the sum of N2 million to stop the act. The boy however rejected the offer.

The boy's tracking ability made Musk un uncomfortable. The boy demanded a higher amount of money to the tune of N20 million.

Source: Legit.ng