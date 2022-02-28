Relationship expert Blessing Okoro has returned with yet another narration of her fake house ownership drama with businessman, Onye Eze

The young lady recently had a sit-down interview with Chude Jideonwo and she recounted getting Onye Eze arrested

Blessing’s post stirred reactions from social media users with some suggesting that her words cannot be taken as the truth

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has ruffled feathers in the online community after coming out with yet another narration of her house ownership drama with businessman, Onye Eze, in 2019.

Okoro in a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, opened up on how she was the one who got the businessman arrested and not the other way round.

In her words:

"I was the one who arrested Onye Eze, he didn’t arrest me. I arrested him. I was more like kidnapped."

Okoro went on to share details of the trending story and how it was completely different from what played out on that fateful day.

She accused Eze’s boys of kidnapping her and recording a video that eventually showed up on social media.

According to Okoro, after the story broke, she panicked and placed a call to her mum who had a cordial relationship with the businessman.

The young lady recounted seeing the businessman that day and apologising for her actions. She claimed Onye Eze instructed her to return to the house and set the record straight.

Okoro added that she went back to the house, made a video debunking her claims of ownership and returned to her house.

The relationship expert claimed she received another call from the businessman’s house manager and they wanted her to return to the house to make another video because he (Onye Eze) was enjoying the online attention.

Watch the full narration below:

Okoro's new claims spark reactions

instylebyvictoria said:

"Blessing lies alot and most times the lies are unnecessary."

sugargurl888 said:

"Blessing but whyu lie effortlessly....this issue has passed...we all know the truth...stop trying to prove a point to us."

esechekwa said:

"Believe her at your own risk. I'll pass on this interview Biko."

geeftmicheal said:

"Omoooooooooooooooo. Choi .... make she no re-open this case sha."

chizzybright_ said:

"Everyone here shouting lies, brother, sister if you know the real story please come out and tell it all, nawaoo, this is her true life story and you are here shouting lies as if you are with her when the thing is happening.... Naija."

Blessing Okoro shares video of her newly completed mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Blessing Okoro took to her official Instagram page with a video showing her mansion.

The relationship expert expressed her excitement as she noted that she has been waiting for so long to show the world her house.

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section showing congratulatory messages on the controversial lady.

